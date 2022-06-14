LE SUEUR — Early voting begins this month for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools’ bond referendum that includes a measure to build a new school.
Community members will have the chance to learn more about the bond measure at public meetings this week and next before they decide the future of the district during the Aug. 9 election.
A community meeting will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hilltop in Henderson, and an additional one 7 p.m. June 22 at the middle school and high school campus.
Three questions will be in front of voters when early voting begins June 24.
The first asks voters to approve up to $39.9 million in bonds that would be used to create a new two-story preK-5 building at the middle school and high school campus. Park Elementary would be demolished if voters approve the measure.
There will also be two additional questions that can only pass if voters approve the first.
The second question asks voters to approve up to $6 million in infrastructure upgrades at the middle school and high school. This includes the replacement of aging heating and ventilation equipment that was not done in prior referendum work, upgrades to the secure entrance area and improvements to the tennis court.
The third question would approve up to $5.65 million for improvements to school sites such as the career and tech area.
Supt. Jim Wagner said the district has been considering these upgrades for years.
“This has actually been considered probably five or six years well before I got here,” he said. “Some of the things that are in the building, whether it be structural or mechanical, just overall, the safety of this building, things have to be redone. The renovation is not cost-efficient. It costs actually more to renovate the (elementary) building to get it up to current state standards. We need to start from scratch.”
Voter approval would result in property tax increases beginning in 2023.
Residents who own homes with a $100,000 market value could see a $181 annual tax impact if all three questions are approved. Those who own homes with a $175,000 or $250,000 market value could see $387 or $594 annual tax impacts respectively.
For all agricultural property, the estimated tax impact for 2023 includes a 70% reduction due to the state's School Building Bond Agricultural Credit.
Christa Luna, a teacher at Park Elementary and chair of the Vote Yes advocacy group, said she’s seen the upgrades needed at the school and supports the referendum.
“There are just so many things that need to be done with it, and I know that the cost to fix all of them is very expensive. This would be the most cost-efficient way of doing it,” she said. “For our community, our community needs this building to attract residents and community members.”
If voters approve the measures in August, Wagner said the district hopes to receive bids in spring 2023 and open the new building in fall 2024.
