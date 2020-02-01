LE SUEUR — Task force members concurred the elementary school building in Le Sueur is beyond saving. But the citizen group formed to help Le Sueur-Henderson School District leaders develop a referendum proposal did not agree on much beyond that.
Le Sueur-Henderson leaders plan to go to voters later this year with a request to raise property taxes to fund building improvements.
A task force of citizen volunteers formed in the fall to make recommendations to the School Board about how much money they should ask for from residents and which buildings they should replace or improve.
Supt. Marlene Johnson said district leaders are aiming to make a decision in May and hold a referendum vote in August.
The task force toured schools, considered a variety of construction options and reviewed the costs and tax impacts. The volunteers concluded their work last week after narrowing the possibilities but not unifying on a single recommendation.
Nevertheless, School Board member Gretchen Rehm said the group's feedback will be valuable as the board members now deliberate the options.
Henderson Mayor Paul Menne had a much different view about the group's productivity. He resigned from the task force before its final meeting after he said his requests for data on how many students the district loses to other public and private schools were ignored.
“We were really handcuffed by a lack of information,” he said.
The task force came to a consensus that attempting to rehab the century-old Park Elementary in Le Sueur, which is home to all of the district's kindergarten through third-grade students, would not be a wise investment.
“We need to demolish it and start over,” said Rehm, who has been liaising between the task force and the School Board.
The task force came up with two preferred replacement options: rebuild just Park Elementary, or tear down both of the district's elementary schools and build one larger new school.
The option to rebuild Park Elementary is coupled with the recommendation that maintenance work also be done at Hilltop Elementary, which is located in Henderson and serves all the district's fourth- and fifth-grade students.
In making the alternate suggestion to consolidate schools, the task force did not weigh in on whether it should be built in Le Sueur or Henderson.
That has been a major point of contention. There have been lingering tensions between the two communities ever since their schools consolidated into one district many years ago, community leaders acknowledge.
Some task force members expressed concern that closing a school would lose the support of voters in that city.
Rehm said she's hopeful members of both communities will “come together and do what's best for our kiddos.”
The Henderson City Council voted unanimously in December to offer up incentives if the district builds a new school in Henderson. The city is offering $1 million worth of improvements to the grounds and surrounding public infrastructure. It also offered to waive water and sewer fees.
The task force also weighed but ruled out other options that included repurposing the Hilltop building into a school with a career and technical focus or another magnet program.
Menne said he worries that scenario or the one that only maintains the Hilltop building would ultimately leave his city without a school. He's concerned the district would close the school after a few years as enrollment continues to decline.
The task force could not come to consensus on a recommended maximum dollar amount the district should request from its residents. Members' expressed preferences that varied from $38 million to $50 million last week.
A consultant hired by the district estimated the task force recommendation for a consolidated elementary school would cost $37 million. A new preschool through third grade school would cost an estimated $31 million.
Essential repairs and maintenance at Hilltop Elementary are estimated at $6 million. The secondary school also needs $13 million in maintenance work.
The task force also reviewed estimated tax-impact scenarios. A home valued at $150,000, for example, would see an annual tax increase of $184 if a $38 million bond were approved for 20 years, or a $238 annual increase with a $45 million bond.
The group also considered data from a community survey conducted last spring in which 14% of respondents said they would not support any referendum and 19% were undecided. A quarter of respondents said they would support a referendum for $24 million or less, 20% said they would approve a request of $31 or $38 million and 22% said they would support $45 million.
Menne said he wasn't swayed by the community survey because it did not specify how the dollars would be utilized.
“I think if they were presented with a bold vision, people would be willing to pay more,” he said.
The mayor said he'd like to see both a new school for all the district's elementary students in Henderson and a new middle school building in Le Sueur.
“Both communities would get something new worth voting for,” he said.
No cost estimate was prepared for Menne's idea. He said he hopes the investment in two new schools would pay off by attracting back students who have left the district and possibly even enticing students to come from other districts.
