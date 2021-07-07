LE SUEUR — Leaders of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District have narrowed their request for new buildings to three prospects and are asking the public to weigh in.
In November the district might ask voters to replace the elementary school in Le Sueur and remodel the elementary school in Henderson at a cost of about $50 million.
Or the district might seek to close those schools and build a new school at the secondary school site. That would consolidate all students onto the same campus in Le Sueur. Cost is estimated at $48 million.
Officials are also considering asking for a new $7.5 million field house that would host athletic and other large community events.
The School Board will decide which question or questions to put on the ballot later this month.
Through Monday the district is conducting an online survey asking citizens if they would support a referendum for school buildings, which elementary school option they favor, and if they would also say “yes” to a field house.
The survey asks some demographic information but is anonymous. Go to www.isd2397.org for a link to participate.
New Supt. Jim Wagner said the feedback will help guide his recommendation to the School Board as well as its decision.
The board will hold a discussion and likely vote at its next meeting on July 19, Wagner said. Members could decide to defer and schedule a special meeting after that, but they must make a decision before an Aug. 3 state deadline.
Le Sueur-Henderson officials have been talking about a building referendum for a few years. There was plans to hold a vote last summer, but it was postponed due to the pandemic and after a task force failed to produce a recommendation. A task force was revived this spring.
There has been consensus Park Elementary in Le Sueur isn't worth saving. But proposals to consolidate have met resistance from some Henderson residents who want to keep Hilltop Elementary in their city.
The current proposal to replace Park and remodel Hilltop includes transitioning both to community preschool through fifth grade schools. Currently the district's youngest students go to Park, and fourth and fifth graders go to Hilltop.
An addition to the secondary school also is planned. It would be included with either of the primary referendum requests and would allow the district to expand and update career and technical course options.
The slightly more expensive $50 million option would mean a property tax increase of about $350 a year for the owner of an average home valued at $175,000, according to district estimates.
Both of the elementary options would save the district in annual maintenance, operations and transportation costs, Wagner said — about $250,000 a year if consolidated or $50,000 a year if two schools are continued.
The savings would help the district offset a loss of funds due to declining enrollment.
It also is hoped the facility improvements might entice back Le Sueur and Henderson families that are choosing other school options, Wagner said.
The district has not yet determined the tax impact or cost to operate a field house, which would include a running track and basketball courts that also could be used for other sports and community events.
In addition to attracting prospective enrollees, Wagner said the new facility would bring in visitors who could boost the local economy.
If the survey indicates enough support, the superintendent said the field house request might be put on the November ballot as a second question.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.