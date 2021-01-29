LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man used “money mules” to steal money from banks, court documents allege.
Najee Fransoir Brown, 20, was charged with felony theft by swindle Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
The charges say Brown swindled a Le Sueur bank out of more than $22,000. Search warrant documents say he also is suspected of defrauding a second bank, though he has not been charged in that investigation.
Drugs allegedly were found in Brown's residence during the investigation. He was charged with felony drug possession Friday.
According to court documents:
Brown recruited two people to deposit fraudulent checks at Le Sueur banks and then withdraw and give him cash.
One man said Brown contacted him on social media and told him he had an “investment opportunity” that would make him fast money. The man said he gave Brown his mobile banking information and would withdraw cash after Brown deposited checks. He gave all the cash to Brown after Brown reportedly told him he would receive money after the investment earned a dividend.
Six checks totaling over $22,000 were deposited and withdrawn before the bank became suspicious of fraud, the charges say.
A second man told police he saw photos on social media of Brown with large amounts of money and asked Brown how he got it. He gave Brown his bank account information and Brown deposited two $2,500 checks. The man gave some of the money to Brown and later returned $1,800 to the bank, a warrant application says.
Ecstasy pills and wax and e-cigarette cartridges containing the active ingredient in marijuana allegedly were found in Brown's room while investigators were searching for evidence of bank fraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.