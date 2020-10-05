LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man allegedly punched a young man, scratched a child and hit a woman in the head with a shovel.
Bryan William Fries, 37, was charged with felony assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Faribault County District Court.
Fries assaulted a woman and her two sons in a Le Sueur residence around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a court complaint.
The older son, who is an adult, said Fries pinned him against a wall and punched him in the jaw.
When the mother got upset about the punch, Fries allegedly swung a shovel at her head. The woman said her ear hurt from the strike.
Fries then reportedly grabbed a 14-year-old boy and scratched the boy on his back as the boy pulled away.
Fries reportedly was intoxicated and belligerent and told a police officer he was upset because the sons had not cleaned up.
