LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man allegedly punched a young man, scratched a child and hit a woman in the head with a shovel.

Bryan William Fries, 37, was charged with felony assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault Monday in Faribault County District Court.

Fries assaulted a woman and her two sons in a Le Sueur residence around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a court complaint.

The older son, who is an adult, said Fries pinned him against a wall and punched him in the jaw.

When the mother got upset about the punch, Fries allegedly swung a shovel at her head. The woman said her ear hurt from the strike.

Fries then reportedly grabbed a 14-year-old boy and scratched the boy on his back as the boy pulled away.

Fries reportedly was intoxicated and belligerent and told a police officer he was upset because the sons had not cleaned up. 

