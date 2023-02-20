LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man faces a felony domestic assault charge after being accused of choking a man Thursday.
Craig Allen House, 67, was charged Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A criminal complaint states a woman called police Thursday to report House had threatened to kill her and her roommate before choking the roommate.
Police spoke with House, who reportedly told them that the roommate disrespected him. House admitted to choking him, according to the complaint.
The roommate said that House told him he'd kill him during the choking.
House's first appearance in court is scheduled for Tuesday.
