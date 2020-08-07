MANKATO — A Le Sueur man faces four felonies after investigators reportedly found 57 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle in July.
Kevin M. Cemenski, 33, was charged with two felonies for drug sales and two felonies for drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Cemenski for an earlier narcotics sale on July 8 in a Mankato parking lot, according to a criminal complaint. Cemenski reportedly told the investigators that he purchased meth from two individuals every two to three days and intended to sell what was in the car.
The agents earlier watched one of the individuals come in and out of Cemenski's car. After obtaining a warrant, the agents found the meth along with $1,670 in cash.
