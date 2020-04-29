LE SUEUR — Images of child pornography allegedly were found on a Le Sueur man's computer and phone after a tip from an email service provider.
Robert John Thibodeau, 50, was charged with felony possession of child pornography Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A Yahoo representative provided the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with evidence of two Yahoo accounts associated with Thibodeau that contained 70 images of girls engaging in sex acts, a court complaint says.
Local law enforcement obtained a warrant and seized Thibodeau's computer and cellphone in December. Thibodeau allegedly then admitted to receiving child pornography from people he met in chat rooms.
A BCA investigator reportedly found nearly 50 pornographic images on Thibodeau's electronic devices.
