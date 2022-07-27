LE CENTER — A Le Sueur man faces a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Lucio Alberto Guerra, 29, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court.
A 12-year-old girl in July reported Guerra had sexually assaulted her several times about four years ago, according to a criminal complaint. She was reportedly 8 years old at the time, while Guerra was 25.
The complaint states Guerra told police "I have to face my actions" when they arrested him.
