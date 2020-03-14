LE SUEUR — A nurse is accused of stealing painkillers from a patient at a Le Sueur nursing home.
Jane Malley Glende, 36, of Le Center, was charged with felony theft of a controlled substance Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
An official at Ridgeview Nursing Home and Rehab Center reported last month a patient’s oxycodone pills were disappearing. An internal investigation revealed the medication was being taken during times when Glende was working as a licensed practical nurse, the charges said.
Glende allegedly admitted she had been stealing the drug since August, following the death of a family member.
