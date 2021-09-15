NEW RICHLAND — Residents of the Le Sueur River Watershed can attend a kickoff event for the One Watershed One Plan planning process Thursday.
The event is 6-8 p.m. at St. Olaf Lake Park, 4.5 miles northeast of New Richland (17500 240th Ave.).
People can give input on developing a plan that will direct all future state spending to improve water quality in the watershed.
People can also learn more about the plan and provide input online at: co.waseca.mn.us/438/LeSueur-River-One-Watershed-One-Plan.
The Le Sueur River flows 111 miles from Freeborn County through parts of Waseca, Faribault and Blue Earth counties. Its major tributaries are the Cobb and Maple rivers. The watershed is the land area that is drained by these rivers and it encompasses 711,838 acres including Eagle Lake, Janesville, Mapleton, New Richland, Minnesota Lake, Wells and portions of Mankato and Waseca.
Four Soil and Water Conservation Districts and counties will work together to develop a comprehensive plan to address water management for the entire Le Sueur River watershed.
This new state 1W1P initiative will be locally led and build off existing local water management plans.
The watershed is a major source of sediment and nutrients to the Minnesota River and its rivers, streams and lakes suffer from many problems such as high sediment loads, low dissolved oxygen, excess nutrients, and flashy, erosive flows.
