Katie Elke’s not certain when the curtains will again rise in her town’s main street theater. Experience has shown her, however, that cleaning up a 130-year-old building with roof damage is a long-running, major production.
“We are doing our best to do what is needed to move forward and get it to a clean slate,” she said.
“Twenty 20-yard Dumpster loads have been hauled away so far,” said Joel King, of Henderson, a board member of the Le Sueur Theatre Preservation Corporation.
King is part of a crew of almost two dozen cleaning volunteers that has been carefully sorting through the debris in hopes of uncovering cinema memorabilia.
“We think the basement was used to just dump stuff,” said Elke, who purchased the cavernous empty building in 2016 from Le Sueur County.
“We’ve been very careful with everything that’s been found. We have a postcard signed by Shirley Temple and a lens from a projector that was used to show silent films — I wasn’t sure what it was when I found it — and a poster from the 1930s I found lying face down on a table,” Elke said.
“Oh my gosh moments” is how she describes discovering those objects in the rubble.
Treasures from a more recent age include promotional posters for performances in the 1980s and 1990s by musicians Bobby Vee and Del Shannon.
Although ownership’s been transferred to the nonprofit corporation, Elke often works along side the volunteers in the unheated building, which closed about a decade ago. Last year she painted some of the rooms in colors she hopes match the grayish tones used on the walls of the theater during its glory days.
Very few historic photos of the building’s interior exist and most of its theater seats were irreparable, Elke said. She has begun to seek out vintage pieces to replace the interior design items. Anyone who smoked before the state’s Clean Air Act was enacted will recognize the silver lounge ashtray she’s recently purchased.
Elke is not a thespian; her expertise is in restoring old houses.
“When I moved to Le Sueur in 2003, I didn’t even know there was a theater,” she said.
She was approached by a group interested in preserving local history that was hoping to find a buyer for the building.
“I bought it at auction. I was the only bidder,” Elke said.
She found the theater to be a sound structure with thick walls made of concrete block and brick. As rehab plans began to develop, so did her fascination with finding the building’s connections to Hollywood and the age of the silver screen.
“It (the building) has a historic element that people may remember from their childhoods,” she said.
An employee of Amazon in Shakopee, Elke does not expect the downtown Le Sueur space to be a threat to the giant company that provides lots of movies that can be viewed at home. Her hope is that when the theater’s doors open to moviegoers, the nonprofit also will be hosting a variety of live performances on a stage that had been hidden behind the theater’s big screen.
Machine parts and lens holders found at the site may be reassembled into movie projectors; however, they probably won’t be used to show reels of films. Le Sueur Theatre Preservation Corp., however, does have hopes to restore a large, heavy object found in the basement. That printing press would be put to use to create advertisement flyers and decorative items.
The group is working to raise funds for the renovation and taking steps to get the building approved as a state historical preservation site. Plans do not include auctioning items in the collection of recently uncovered memorabilia.
“I never think of selling it; it all belongs here, it belongs to the theater,” Elke said.
She took on the project to “stay busy” and stuck with it because she “fell in love with the building’s history.” Apparently, the theater has become much more than renovation challenge to Elke. Last year, she and her spouse were married in the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.