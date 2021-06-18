Agnes Milam, 99, has been volunteering for the Treasures in Town thrift shop since before it was a store, back when it was a room in a hospital basement.
On Monday, she helped celebrate the thrift shop hitting a big milestone, having donated $200,000 to area organizations since it opened 15 years earlier.
“I’m really proud of that,” Milam said of giving back to the community.
The store is run by volunteers and the money raised from donated items sold at Treasures in Town is given as grants to local establishments, including the library, fire department and the area dog park. The thrift shop now awards about $20,000 a year in grants to the community.
The Le Sueur Area Chamber of Commerce has been receiving grants from Treasures in Town for the past three years to help fund its summer Music in the Park series. The $1,500 grants they’ve received each year have helped bring in musicians to perform for chamber members and the community.
“Their donations allow us to hold these cool events without having to charge members extra for them,” said Jackie Fahey, area chamber of commerce director. “They have been really supportive of so many groups in the community.”
Despite being closed Monday, the Treasures in Town thrift shop was full of cheerful volunteers who gathered to celebrate the donations with balloons and root beer floats.
These volunteers work the cash register, sort donated items and keep up with inventory. They run the store and have helped it grow since it became a nonprofit 15 years ago. Many of the about 30 volunteers have been helping out for years.
Joan Wacker has been volunteering regularly at the store for the past five years.
She’s proud the store has donated so much money to the community, especially because of how affordable the used items are.
“It’s amazing. You have $1 there. $4 there. Before you know it, you hit $200,000.,” she said.
Wacker enjoys volunteering at Treasures in Town because she gets to interact with people in the community who are also volunteering or shopping at the store.
“It’s my social time,” she said.
Before Treasures in Town became a thrift shop, it began as a small store in a hospital basement.
About 15 years ago, a few ladies helped move the store to a building on Main Street and build it into Treasures in Town. They helped create the business model the store uses today.
“The plan has been to recycle, renew and give back to the community,” said Sue Moon, a store volunteer. “If something can be recycled and resold, we do it. We take the gently used goods, make them as good as they can be. We then resell it and give the money back to the community.”
The volunteer base grew over the years and the store eventually filled up with items donated from people in Le Sueur and the surrounding communities. Treasures in Town expanded into a space next door a few years ago, doubling in size. Today both rooms are full of items such as clothes, books and dishes and cutlery.
“The ladies that started the store ... They really created something amazing,” Moon said.
