LE SUEUR — A passenger in a Ford Fusion was injured Tuesday afternoon when it and an International semi collided on Highway 169 near the rest area north of Le Sueur.
Micahya Lynn Samora, 22, of Le Sueur was transported to Mayo Ridgeview with non-life-threatening injuries following the 3:20 p.m. crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Samora was a passenger in a 2016 Fusion driven by Hunter Allen Sippo, 23, of Le Sueur. Both the Fusion and a 2024 International driven by Steven John Fischer, 57, of Wheeler, Wisconsin were southbound at the time of the crash.
Neither Sippo nor Fischer were injured. All three people were wearing seat belts.
