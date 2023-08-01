ST. PETER — A 21-year-old Le Sueur woman was injured when the car she was driving on Highway 169 rolled Tuesday morning near an intersection on the south edge of St. Peter.
Kylee Marlene Erickson was driving a northbound 2011 Ford Focus and was near the Freeman Drive intersection at 7:19 a.m. when the car left the roadway, struck median cables and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Erickson was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter, the patrol said.
