MANKATO — There was no signature attached to the racist graffiti spray-painted on the front steps of Mankato West High School in April.
But that anonymous message of bigotry and fear led, six months later, to a long line of community leaders signing their names and publicly pledging their commitment to making Mankato a more inclusive and united community.
The "Greater Mankato: Communities of Inclusion" document lays out lofty ideals that go well beyond simply accepting the increasingly diverse local population and opposing acts of intolerance.
Henry Morris, dean of diversity and inclusion at Minnesota State University, looked out at the crowd gathered Wednesday at the Mankato Civic Center Grand Hall for the document-signing ceremony and was pleased.
"You never know what you're going to get until they show up," Morris said.
Looking back at Morris were the mayors of Mankato and North Mankato, the cities' state senator, a Blue Earth County commissioner, Mankato police officers, the superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools, the presidents of MSU and South Central College, the executive director of the local chamber of commerce, religious leaders and a multi-hued collection of local residents.
Short speeches before the signing included praise for previous efforts by Mankato organizations and institutions to welcome refugees, embrace immigrants and promote tolerance.
"That's why Mankato is the most successful community in Minnesota — because of all of you," said Bob Hoffman, a Waseca resident who is the interim CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
Still, Hoffman finished his remarks with a reminder of the goal: "Diversity is fantastic but inclusion is what really makes it work."
Morris agreed.
"You can be diverse but not inclusive," he said. "We need to be both."
That's the commitment made by the signatories Wednesday, and Bukata Hayes, director of the Mankato Area Diversity Council, said the next step is to do the day-to-day work.
"This is a commitment to ideals," Hayes said. "Once you make a commitment to ideals, then you can follow it up with appropriate action."
The inclusion document was crafted by a group of community leaders that began meeting last summer in response to the graffiti at West High School, which included the words: "Immigration is white genocide."
The message was quickly covered up, but the response needed to be more than a white-washing of the words, Morris said.
"We are determined as a community to be much different than the other communities in the state," he told the crowd.
By affixing their signatures to the pledge in a public setting, the participants are accepting accountability, Morris said later. Civic leaders can reasonably be asked in months and years ahead about the actions they've taken to live up to the ideals: "'I see you signed. What have you done to follow up? ... How are you walking the walk?'"
A public event, attended by so many people in positions of power and influence, can be empowering as well, Hayes said. "There's some accountability behind that but also this confidence that there's a critical mass working toward the same end."
While there were reminders that the words need to be followed with action and education — in schools, colleges, governments, businesses and families — there was also evidence that words, in and of themselves, can make a difference.
Before offering a Dakota language prayer to open the ceremony, Glenn Wasicuna spoke about the efforts Mankatoans have made — through actions and with words — to remember and reflect upon the city's history, including the mass hanging of 38 Dakota a decade after Mankato's founding.
Wasicuna mentioned the white buffalo statue and large scroll with the names of the 38 that have been placed near the site where the gallows stood, the creation of Land of Memories Park where an annual powwow is held, efforts by the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota to teach youngsters about the history of indigenous people of the area, the decision by MSU to offer Dakota language classes, which he teaches.
"So thank you, Mankato, for doing all of those," he said.
He also offered thanks for a poem embedded in the concrete of a sidewalk along Riverfront Drive that speaks of what happened at the bend of the Minnesota River in 1862: "Hear the river rests its elbow, before it turns north, to meet the father of them all. Here we made 38 mistakes, we now try very hard, not to forget."
"We talk about healing, but nobody tells us how to do that," he said.
The words in the sidewalk were a lesson in how it's done, Wasicuna said: "As a Dakota man, it went into my heart and it healed me from everything."
