NORTH MANKATO — Crews are collecting leaves in North Mankato and will continue until all leaves are picked up or the weather prevents collection.
The program is free for North Mankato residents.
During collection:
• Rake your leaves onto the boulevard. The city will not pick up leaves in bags.
• Do not rake leaves into the gutter.
• Do not put sticks and brush on the boulevard. Bring brush, twigs, branches or bagged leaves to compost at 600 Webster Ave.
To be notified when trucks will be in your neighborhood, sign up for notifications through Nixle by texting 56003 to 888777.
