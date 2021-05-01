Local members of the League of Women Voters are working on a statewide push to introduce more public input to the redistricting process.
Dubbed the “People Powered Fair Maps” project, League members want more public input in redistricting and more transparency from state lawmakers and the eventual court process that defines Minnesota’s political boundaries.
“We want to try and make sure that everybody’s heard and that it’s not just a partisan type of determination without any kind of public feedback,” said Colleen Jacks, vice president of the St. Peter and Greater Mankato branch of the League of Women Voters.
League members spent Thursday contacting city, county and state officials to discuss how to make the redistricting process more transparent.
The League’s efforts are part of a national movement to push for more public input in states’ redistricting. Political experts note Republicans have used the redistricting process to their advantage in the two previous censuses, which League members say creates an unfair advantage for politicians already in power.
“As a nonpartisan group, the League doesn’t like to see that happening, whether it be Democrats or Republicans,” Jacks said.
The Minnesota Legislature is tasked with approving legislative and congressional boundaries every 10 years after a national census is completed, but state lawmakers have turned to the courts to settle disputes over redistricting maps since the 1970s.
Once lawmakers complete their proposed maps, arguments or lawsuits follow over those proposals. With Minnestoa’s chronically divided government unable to come to agreement, the courts ultimately step in by appointing a panel of retired judges to determine which proposals, or pieces of each proposal, should move forward.
Experts say the process has kept Minnesota’s political boundaries relatively free of gerrymandering, where new districts are drawn to favor one party over another. But Jacks and other advocates argue the closed-door decisions of a judge’s panel don’t allow for potential feedback to improve the process.
League members want to push for an amendment to Minnesota’s constitution that would create a citizens panel to examine the Legislature’s work and help draw boundaries, among other ideas. That approach would require more conversation around how citizens are included in the redistricting process, but Jacks noted House lawmakers have already considered some ideas to make the process more public.
Rep. Paul Torkelson of Hanska, the ranking Republican on the House redistricting committee, said Wednesday he wasn’t familiar with the League’s proposals but he welcomed more feedback from the public.
“Once it goes to the judges it’s pretty much a closed process,” he said. “We don’t know exactly what they look at.”
Lawmakers will spend the next few months preparing redistricting proposals. The U.S. Census Bureau released state-level data from the 2020 census earlier this week, but district-level data won’t be released until the end of September, according to census official estimates.
In the meantime, Torkelson said he and other lawmakers will use recent census survey data to start drawing political maps.
