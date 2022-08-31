The Free Press
Candidates in the Nov. 8 election have been invited to speak during upcoming forums sponsored by the local chapter of League of Women Voters.
The 7 p.m. forums will be recorded live without audiences.
• A forum featuring Mankato Area School Board candidates is slated Sept. 22. A recording of the forum will be made available on the LWV St. Peter Area website: lwvstpeter.org, on LWV’s Facebook page and on the public access television station, KTV, and its social media platform: accessktv.org.
• A forum featuring Minnesota House District 18A and Senate District 18 candidates is scheduled Sept. 27. St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Herald are co-hosts for the event. The recording will be made on LWV St. Peter’s social media sites and on the public access television channels SPPA TV in St. Peter and KTV as well as the station’s social media sites.
• A forum featuring North Mankato mayor and City Council candidates is set for Oct. 6. A recording of the forum will be made available on the LWV St. Peter Area website and the League’s Facebook page; and on the public access television station, KTV, and its social media platform.
• A forum featuring Nicollet County commissioner candidates for Districts 1,2,3,4 and 5 is planned Oct. 11. St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Herald are co-hosts for the event. The recording will be made on LWV St. Peter’s social media sites and on the public access television channels SPPA TV in St. Peter and KTV as well as the station’s social media sites.
Prior to the forums, voters may submit questions for the candidates by emailing: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org. Emails should include, along with the question, the title of the forum in the subject line.
These candidate forums will follow a nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial format established by the League of Women Voters-Minnesota.
The League promotes political responsibility through informed and active participation in government and acts on selected governmental issues. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.