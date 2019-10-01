Long before their professional basketball careers, Troy Hudson and Jessica Shepard remember going to after-school programs.
“We had mentors we could look up to,” said Hudson, a retired Timberwolves point guard, of growing up in Illinois. “It just gave us more opportunity to get out of the environment we were in.”
He and Lynx rookie Shepard’s visit to Mankato Youth Place’s after-school program Tuesday gave local youth a chance to play ball with the pros.
Shepard, who won a national title in 2018 while in college at Notre Dame, said setting a positive example is an important part of the job.
“For me that’s one of the reasons I love to play basketball, just the impact we can have on the youth,” she said.
She grew up playing basketball at YMCAs and Boys & Girls Clubs in Nebraska. Knowing she wanted to be a pro someday, she said role models helped her get there.
“I remember being a little kid and having dreams of playing at the next level,” she said. “Just having good role models to look up to in life is really important.”
She, Hudson and Daryl House of the Timberwolves and Lynx Basketball Academy stressed the importance of schoolwork before running the children through ball handling and shooting drills and signing autographs. Crunch, the Timberwolves mascot, participated as well after arriving to a chorus of howls by the children.
Niyah Erickson, 10, watches basketball games on television with her parents. She said she never thought she’d meet pro players, adding it was exciting to learn from them.
She and the other children received signed pictures and mini basketballs. Ethan Martin, 8, said his family rescheduled his dentist appointment so he wouldn’t miss the basketball players.
The athletes came to the Mankato nonprofit as part of a partnership with the Mayo Clinic. The Wolves and Lynx organize a community event each year with Mayo, with the Mankato Youth Place serving as host.
Club Director Erin Simmons said anticipation levels were high among members leading up to Tuesday. The club offered a basketball and a Crunch candy bar as clues to who would be visiting.
Hudson, whose 11-year NBA career included playoff appearances with the Timberwolves, said professional basketball players have a responsibility to give back in communities. It lets youth know they can overcome whatever challenges they’re facing, he said, because many players were once in their shoes.
“Sometimes they’ll listen to us before even their parents,” he said. “It’s so important for us to tell them the right things and the right path to go.”
