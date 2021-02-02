MANKATO — While the largest area school district has delayed bringing secondary students back to classrooms, many area districts have already brought their older students back almost full time or are making plans to do so.
In the St. Clair, New Ulm and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown districts, secondary students returned last month. Maple River and St. James students were all back in classrooms as of Monday.
The St. Peter School Board has approved a tentative plan to bring back older students on or before March 21.
When students do return to in-person models, they are not back in the classroom quite full time. A governor's order requires districts to give their teachers extra time for lesson planning and to work with students who have opted to do distance learning.
The schedules vary by district. Maple River dismisses in-person students early on Wednesdays, for example, while St. Peter does full days of distance learning for all students on Fridays.
Most districts in south-central Minnesota have brought back elementary students to nearly full time and secondary students are in a hybrid model.
In Mankato Area Public Schools, the plan to bring secondary students back to a hybrid was pushed back to Feb. 18. Community COVID-19 rates had not declined as much as hoped and there are multiple cases among students and staff, district officials have said.
The delay has prompted protest from some parents.
“Does a 0.09% infection rate make it right to allow our students to fail in school, become isolated, depressed, anxious and never get back their high school experiences?” parent April Fermite wrote on a “Re-open District 77” group page she created Tuesday that has over 200 members.
Supt. Paul Peterson said he is “confident” middle and high school students will return to classrooms on Feb. 18. A prospective date for a return to four days a week remains undetermined.
“We're continuing to explore creative opportunities that could accelerate the return of more kids to more in-person learning,” Peterson said.
Across Minnesota, around one in five districts and charter schools are operating entirely in person. Half of all districts are using a combination of learning models, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
St. Peter administrators and School Board members had a lengthy debate Monday night on when to move their secondary students from two to four days per week.
A committee of state and local health and education officials had approved a phased-in plan to begin bringing some grades back later this month and all grades on March 1.
But district administrators told board members they now want to delay, primarily because vaccine distribution to educators is happening more slowly than anticipated. Administrators said they also realized a grade-by-grade phased-in approach would be logistically challenging because many secondary classes are comprised of students from multiple grades.
“We're dying to get kids back in. We just have to make sure we're safe about it,” said high school Principal Annette Engeldinger.
Supt. Bill Gronseth proposed the district move the target to March 22, but leave the door open to a sooner return if COVID-19 cases and vaccine rates become more favorable than anticipated or to delay if COVID-19 rates spike.
Some board members wanted a sooner date or to not yet set a date so far into the future.
“I would rather keep it open and fluid,” board member Tracy Stuewe said.
The majority of the board supported Gronseth's recommendation, though some board members pressed the administration to work toward a sooner date for at least some grade levels.
The board scheduled a special meeting for Feb. 11 to continue discussion.
