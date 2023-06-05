Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Central Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today due to very light winds. Another band of smoke is also moving into the state off Lake Superior. Air quality will continue to be poor through Tuesday afternoon across east central and southeast Minnesota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-; quality. You can find additional information about health and air; quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-; air-quality-and-health.