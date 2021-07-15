Eugen Kavan watched softball Thursday at ISG Field while he served as a volunteer at the CCF Bank vs. GSW Exterior Specialists game. The 33-year-old Mankato man didn’t choose a side.
“May the best team win,” said Kavan, who added he was there mostly to have fun at the LEEP Legends’ celebrity ball game.
“It’s a annual fundraiser for Leisure Education for Exceptional People ... There’s always some comedy and fun things to see at the game.”
Ump Jared Day said he also looks forward to the Legends game.
“I’ve been doing this for four years now. I started out as a player.”
Day said LEEP is a program his family has supported for years.
“It’s close to my heart. I have an uncle with cerebral palsy and he’s been utilizing LEEP programming for years.”
The nonprofit offers inclusive and healthy-living opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Kavan has participated in LEEP activities since he moved to Mankato about 10 years ago. Its programming was recommended by fellow Lifeworks employees.
Kavan, who spent his early formative years in a Romanian orphanage before being adopted by a Le Center couple, has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyper disorder and other non-specific disorders.
He said LEEP offers opportunities to socialize and gives him respite from the “realities” of daily living, which for him, include holding down two jobs.
“It allowed me to do sports, especially Special Olympics. I get to have fun and compete.”
The sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities, Special Olympics, teaches participants how to be good sports, he said.
LEEP Executive Director Lisa Hoffman Wojcik said she appreciates Kavan’s volunteer services and she’s been looking forward to seeing him again.
“I haven’t seen Eugen for a while, not since we did a ‘reverse parade’ during COVID.”
Staff practiced social distancing as they drove past LEEP participants’ homes while waving and shouting greetings to the occupants who were limited to virtual and at-home entertainment before vaccinations against the coronavirus became available.
“There were no sports whatsoever,” Kaven said.
LEEP participants found virtual programs that helped them stay healthy, but they missed getting together for outings.
“In normal times, they could pick and choose from — sports, karaoke, bingo ...,” Hoffman Wojcik said. “We are getting back to a full calendar.”
LEEP was started in 1978 by a group of parents who formed a weekly bowling group that fit the special needs of their children with disabilities.
Since that time, LEEP has grown in number of participants served and activities/events it offers. So has its collaborations with the community and other agencies.
