MANKATO — A Lake Crystal woman is suing two Mankato physicians and their employers after a bone infection led to her leg being amputated.
Lynette Alexandra Jones filed a malpractice suit earlier this month in Blue Earth County District Court against Dr. Kyle Swanson and The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic and Dr. Kingsley Iheasirim and Mayo Clinic Health System.
The lawsuit, which seeks financial damages, alleges negligent care prompted her amputation in 2015. Attorneys and spokespersons for both medical institutions deny that claim.
The lawsuit gives the following account:
Jones, who has diabetes, injured her left foot on April 1, 2015. She called the The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic on April 27. A receptionist diagnosed her with a sprain and scheduled her an appointment with Swanson on May 14.
Swanson took X-rays but did not see a foot fracture. An MRI later revealed there was a fracture and on May 27 Jones was sent home in a removable cast brace.
Jones went to an urgent care clinic July 3 with a skin ulcer and was prescribed a 10-day course of antibiotics after a physician suspected she might have osteomyelitis — a bone infection caused by staphylococcus bacteria, usually following an illness, injury or surgery.
Jones was next seen again at The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic July 22. Swanson did not diagnose her with osteomyelitis or prescribe any more antibiotics.
Jones made an appointment with Iheasirim at Mayo Clinic Health System on Sept. 4 because her ulcer was not healing. Iheasirim cleaned the ulcer, prescribed more antibiotics and referred Jones to a wound care clinic.
On Sept. 15 Jones saw a podiatrist who admitted her to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis. On Sept. 21 her left leg was amputated below the knee to stop the bone disease from spreading.
The suit claims Swanson and Iheasirim both separately failed to provide proper care that would have prevented the amputation.
In a document seeking dismissal of the case, The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic refuted Jones’ claims that she had to wait weeks to get appointments.
Mayo also is seeking dismissal. Both defendants argue in court filings that Jones has failed to produce a medical expert who supports her malpractice claim.
A Blue Earth County judge will hear arguments over whether the case should be dismissed in March.
The Free Press invited attorneys for the plaintiff and defendants to comment on the case. Jones’ attorney acknowledged receiving the invitation but did not provide comment.
The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic provided the following statement:
“The well-being of all of our patients sits at the heart at everything we do each and every day. While this is a difficult situation for all involved, we have confidence in the care we provide.
“Out of respect for the privacy of the patient and the integrity of the legal process, we will not be discussing details at this time. We can say, the case is without merit.”
Mayo Clinic Health System gave a similar statement:
“Mayo Clinic Health System thoroughly investigates all claims and stands behind the care provided by our employees in this situation as reasonable and appropriate. We cannot comment further about a matter in litigation.”
