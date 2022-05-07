Nursing is a Kiner tradition.
From the nursing class of 1957, the second at old Mankato State University, Dorothy (Dot) Kiner performed the traditional pinning ceremony Friday for granddaughter Rachel Kiner, a 2022 graduate of today’s College of Allied Health and Nursing.
“That’s kind of the cool thing,” Rachel said, looking forward to this unique and special ceremony for the nursing community. “It’s kind of a family tradition. I’m very excited and excited to follow in her footsteps.”
Rachel will be one of 53 nursing graduates this spring at Minnesota State University. Friday’s pinning ceremony at the Centennial Student Union precedes a 2 p.m. Saturday commencement at Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.
It is one of six such graduation ceremonies scheduled over two days on the MSU campus, a new concept pitched by first-year President Edward Inch in hopes the events will be more personal for MSU’s six colleges, their faculties and students.
But for Dorothy, memories of her 1957 pinning ceremony remain close to heart. And to be able to pin granddaughter Rachel. who will carry on a nursing tradition, not only for the Kiner family but for their connections to the Mankato institution, was special to her.
“I was so honored to be asked to do this for Rachel,” Dorothy said prior to Friday’s pinning ceremony. “This will be such a fun thing. The college has been good to us.”
Dorothy, 85, was one of 13 nursing cohorts in a class of ‘57 photo. She and husband Tom raised their family in Janesville, where they still reside. The Kiners also have a cabin in the Elysian area, which has become a special place for family outings, with plenty of time to share nursing stories and comradery.
“We have four granddaughters that are going to wind up in nursing,” Dorothy says. “I am so proud. It’s a good field.”
Dorothy remains amazed at the growth of the university. In ‘57, she notes there were about 3,000 total students on the Mankato campus; today, there are some 14,000.
“You could recognize so many faces on campus back then,” Dorothy said. “It’s so different now.”
Dorothy’s husband, Tom, went into dentistry, which seemed a good fit for her to plan a medical career, as well. She served as a dental assistant to her husband’s dental office for many years, Dorothy noted.
“This is our home town. We never got out of Dodge.”
Rachel’s aunt, Lisa Willaert, is a technology support analyst for Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and planned to be among family members at Friday’s pinning ceremony.
“Dot is humbled and proud to be performing this special tradition of pinning of her granddaughter at the very same school where she received her own nursing degree,” Willaert said.
“I’m so proud of her journey. Rachel’s pinning definitely has special meaning with Grandma Dot involved.”
Rachel will be studying for her nursing boards exams sometime in mid-to-late June now that she has earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from MSU.
Alexis Kiner, Rachel’s sister, is a current MSU student. Two of Rachel’s cousins from Lakeville are also pursuing nursing careers. Madison Kiner is currently working as a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, and Grace Kiner is a student at the University of North Dakota.
Rachel and Alexis are from Eagan. At MSU, Rachel also participated on the Maverick dance team for three years but stepped aside to focus on studies during her senior semesters.
It’s nursing that drives her now.
“I have loved every moment of every year I was here (in Mankato),” Rachel says. From her dance days, and with her dorm friends and nursing cohorts, college has been a special place, she acknowledges.
Rachel plans to move to the Twin Cities area to pursue her nursing career, hoping to be working in the medical surgical field. And after two unconventional years during the COVID pandemic, she is looking forward to — hoping for — a more normal future. Rachel says she’d love to target a nursing career at one of two St. Paul hospitals: Regions or United.
“I’m really excited. We didn’t really get to know anything about nursing before the pandemic hit. COVID definitely affected how everything the nursing program was doing. But we’re going into it with a strong mind and hopes for the future. We’re all excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.