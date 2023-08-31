MANKATO — After receiving a smaller funding increase than it had hoped for from the Minnesota Legislature this year, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse nonprofit is preparing to rely more on fundraising to make up for it.
CADA and its coalition of crime victim service providers across the state sought a $25 million per year funding increase from the Legislature. Advocates argued the funds were long overdue after the organizations dealt with flat levels of support for about the last nine years.
They received closer to $11 million in one-time funding to go with another $5 million in annual increases.
The outcome was a bit of a mixed bag, said CADA Executive Director Jason Mack.
“While it’s exciting that it’s a much needed increase, it’s also significantly lower than we all hoped,” he said.
Absent any increase, Mack earlier this year said CADA may have needed to cut direct service staffing levels in its nine-county coverage area even as the need for its services increased. CADA serves about 2,000 to 2,500 people per year, with its leaders saying that advocates are reporting the time spent with each person is on the rise due to the complexity of their cases.
A modest increase for CADA instead punts the possibility of a service reduction down the road rather than ruling it out for the foreseeable future.
“It takes that reduction off the table for the next year, but it doesn’t take it off the table permanently,” Mack said.
CADA was hoping for about a $1.5 million increase to cover its program costs and cost-of-living increases. It received about $300,000 in increases.
The nonprofit receives a large chunk of its funding from either state or federal grants. One reason for the state funding not being as encouraging as it might seem on paper is CADA and similar organizations dealt with a decline in federal funding in recent years. So much of the state funding had to fill in the gap left by the federal funding decline.
The federal funding is tied to the Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, and comes in part from federal prosecutions. It fluctuates from year to year based on what cases result in restitution payments to crime victim services.
Relaying more on fundraising to bring in the necessary funding will be a “drastic shift” for CADA, said Kristen Walters, the nonprofit’s development and communications manager. It hopes to bring in about $350,000 per year more than it has in the past.
Despite the mixed bag on funding from the Legislature, Walters and Mack said CADA’s coalition did well to secure several wins in the legislative session. Katie Kramer, operations director for the Violence Free Minnesota, highlighted gun violence prevention, violent crime reduction and housing legislation in an email to coalition members after the session concluded.
Next, the coalition will work to build on the funding levels secured last session, Mack said. This session felt like it was the group’s best shot to secure the amount it needed, he added, but more chances could come.
After such a long drought in funding increases leading up to last session, Walters said, the work isn’t done.
“Our concern is that this increase will be the new norm for another decade,” she said.
