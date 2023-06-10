HENDERSON — The city of Henderson is hoping needed upgrades to one of its popular campgrounds come to fruition after the Legislature approved the use of sales tax to raise money for the project.
Henderson Mayor Keith Swenson said the money, if approved by voters in the next step, would go toward upgrading Allanson’s Park.
The park sees frequent visitors during Sauerkraut Days and when visitors come to fish in the Minnesota River.
But the site is aging, Swenson said.
“The improvements to that park that made it into the campground are now 35 years old.” He said the electrical hook-ups need updating.
“Campers have gotten so much bigger and need so much more power. We need to do that. We need to reconfigure some of the areas and add some campsites.”
The Legislature approved a half-cent sales tax to raise up to $240,000 over a 15-year period, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Now, the issue goes to voters.
Swenson said it could be on the ballot this November and added that if approved, they hope to start work coinciding with work on Highway 93.
This comes as the city of North Mankato voted Monday to resubmit a higher Caswell Park bonding request to the state after not getting its requested $10 million this past session.
The bonding appropriation would have gone toward the completion of a $23 million indoor recreational facility project that would have included basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.
Lawmakers did, however, approve a sales tax extension for the project; the city had planned for sales tax to also fund part of it.
In 2016, North Mankato voters approved $15 million in local option sales tax for projects like Caswell, but the 2017 Legislature only gave the city the green light for $9 million.
This year, lawmakers approved an extension for the rest of the $6 million, and it doesn’t have to go back to voters, North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann has said.
The City Council Monday voted to seek $12.75 million in bonding in the 2024 legislative session, an amount adjusted for inflation compared to when the project was initially proposed.
Updated estimates now put the cost to the indoor facility at around $25.5 million.
