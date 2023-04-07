MANKATO — Party leaders said lawmakers will look full speed ahead to budget bills after they return from their holiday break, following budget targets that legislative leaders announced last month.
DFL Chair Ken Martin, who was in southern Minnesota this week speaking with local DFLers and activists, said this year’s proposal responsibly invests in the state’s future.
The targets, announced by Gov. Tim Walz and party leaders last month, include about $17.8 billion of new spending from the general fund.
Areas included are $2.21 billion for K-12 education, $1.07 billion for transportation, $1 billion for housing, $3 billion for tax cuts, $1.17 billion for children and families, and more.
This comes as Minnesota has a $17.5 billion surplus, a lot of which Martin said was one-time money.
"We have a surplus now. It doesn't mean we'll have a surplus down the road, so let's be responsible, and that's what we've seen with these budget targets. It meets the needs of the moment. It also helps invest for the future, but not in an irresponsible way,” Martin said.
While the targets are set, lawmakers still have to figure out the details of how to get there.
Republicans such as Sen. Rich Draheim, who are pushing for Social Security tax relief, said the targets don’t reflect the tax cuts his party wants. He said Democrats are spending too much.
"When we really do need to spend money, when we have a downward turn in the economy or more people retiring, we won't have the resources,” he said.
"We are spending a whole bunch of money at a time when we have some of the lowest unemployment in the nation, an historically really, really, really low unemployment. We have a lot of job openings; we should not need to be spending more money like this."
This comes as Republicans are also using the bonding bill as a way to negotiate on tax cuts, as Democrats hold a trifecta in the state government.
The $1.5 billion bonding bill and $400 million cash-only bill, which would take money from the general fund, passed the House early last month and is now in the Senate.
Draheim said that Republicans provided a bonding bill proposal that included tax cuts for seniors and Social Security tax relief.
"With an almost $20 billion surplus, we felt there was plenty of room for something to go back to the taxpayers,” he said.
Martin said getting a bonding bill passed this session would provide critical need for communities across the state.
"I think it's important to have discussions with Republicans and try to find some common ground, but I would say that their idea of tax relief is different than our idea of tax relief,” he said.
“We really want to make sure that tax relief is targeted to those who need it most, and that's the working class and the poor.”
Local projects were included in the House’s bonding proposal.
Mankato’s wastewater treatment plant and Minnesota State University’s Armstrong Hall project are both included in the package, which includes about $11.6 million and $8 million for each project respectively.
“These are critical projects like wastewater treatment plants and roads and bridges and other infrastructure that's needed in these communities to allow them to survive, and we're at a point where so many rural communities in small towns are facing so much pressure,” Martin said.
As lawmakers look ahead to their May 22 deadline, Martin said items to watch include bills on paid family and medical leave, which he expects will pass in the coming weeks, and recreational use of cannabis.
So far this session, lawmakers also have passed bills related to restoring the vote for felons, driver’s licenses for all, codifying abortion rights, free school meals and going carbon free by 2040.
As school districts across the state hope for a fully funded education budget, Martin said the investment will be important.
"I think if you look at the education budget, this would be one of the most historic investments in education,” he said.
"We have to come together, both Democrats and Republicans, again just like we did in the early '70s, to realize that that's what really makes Minnesota exceptional is the fact that we value education. The best way to show you value something is whether or not you're willing to invest in it."
