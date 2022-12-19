Portraits of people generated by artificial intelligence have polluted the internet, courtesy of an app called Lensa AI.
The portraits are themed — ranging from “fantasy” to “anime” — and are an undeniably more attractive version of the subject it’s portraying. It’s even been dubbed as “sexy, magic avatars.”
For some people, that’s the allure: to see themselves rendered in a whimsical, confidence-boosting way. For others, they simply want to try out the new, hip thing.
Facebook users post their self-portraits with captions like “caved and did the AI thing” and “I definitely don’t look this good in real life.”
Their followers comment, saying they’re excited to try it out for themselves.
The seemingly harmless online trend has been ongoing for about a month now, but rather than joining in on it, Mankato-based artist Kat Baumann took to social media to release her frustration about the whole situation instead.
“It’s putting artists out of work and sampling artists without their consent,” she said. And that, she added, is just the tip of the iceberg. So much so that a nationwide controversy has ensued around Lensa and similar AI art generators.
What is Lensa?
The photo editing app launched in 2018 but quickly gained popularity after releasing its “magic avatars” feature last month.
Just over a week ago, Lensa was listed as the most popular iPhone app in the U.S. Apple Store.
A one-week trial period for $3.99 allows users to feed the app their selfies and, in turn, the app computer-generates 50 avatars of the user based off of their submitted photos.
How does it work?
The app uses Stable Diffusion, a new and powerful generative AI model. It uses text prompts to create realistic, high-quality images by stitching up images it has already seen and learned.
Rajeev Bukralia explained that computers learn through training, and humans train it by providing data.
As an associate professor in the Department of Computer Information Science and an AI scholar at Minnesota State University, Bukralia has done extensive research on the matter.
“We say to the computer, ‘Draw me a picture of a mountain in front of a lake,’ and the computer takes that prompt and draws the picture,” he said. “How it’s able to draw the picture is based on the data we have provided to the computer. And that’s talking about billions and billions of data points, from images, paintings, text and notations, of how mountains and lakes naturally look like.”
Why it’s controversial
Artists, depending on their medium, have become one of the strongest advocates either for or against Lensa.
While AI has been around for a while, the popularization of Lensa’s new feature has normalized it even more, stirring up problems for as well as within the art community.
“Not everybody works in the industry that I do, so they may not quite understand all of the repercussions attached to this,” said Baumann, an interior comic artist and illustrator. “When something is marketed so perfectly, like it looks so friendly and fun and interesting, then why wouldn’t someone want to try it out? I totally don’t blame people for not understanding.”
But, she argues, that AI generators are only able to provide “friendly,” “fun” and “interesting” images by stealing artwork from artists. Because AI can only produce content out of the pre-existing content it has already studied, it scavenges the internet for thousands of original images in an effort to create its own.
The AI’s creation, however, is not an original, but rather a compilation of sampled artwork.
“I follow a lot of illustrators (on Twitter) who work in print, people who work in comics, and they are literally seeing pieces that were generated out of different AI engines that had remnants of their own signatures in the corners of the piece,” Baumann said. “It’s really bizarre.”
As bizarre as the phenomenon is to Baumann, she argues it’s more harmful than it is anything else.
With AI generators becoming more and more accessible, anyone has the ability to create their own, professional-looking images. Some companies, for example, have opted out of commissioning artists to create their logos and advertisements, and have instead chosen to create their own through AI.
While cost-effective for the companies, it puts people out of work.
“People do art for a living,” Baumann said. “It pays the bills for a lot of people. But human labor is devalued in lieu of automation.”
Some artists, however, argue that AI is a tool that allows them to do their work more efficiently.
Mankato-based tattoo artist Chris Dorn shared that a few of his colleagues have consulted AI generators for reference images that would otherwise be tricky to find elsewhere.
“If a client comes in asking for a very specific image, we can either sit here and sketch it out, or we can use AI to pull ideas from,” he said. “Artists have long been pulling ideas and borrowing from each other.”
To that, Baumann argues that an AI sampling the work of artists is not the same as artists becoming inspired by previous artists to advance the craft.
But then, Dorn had asked: “Where do we draw the line?”
Tattoo artists in particular are known for taking inspiration from the designs of their fellow tattooists to achieve the desired look their client is asking for.
Tattoos done in the American traditional style, for example, follow the same design rules. Traditional pieces done now look similar, if not a replica, of pieces done in the past.
Dorn wonders what that means for tattoo artists if AI is considered nothing but a rip-off.
“I have an internal struggle about it,” he said.
Bukralia said the points made by both artists are valid.
“Artificial intelligence is a technology and every technology is a double-edged sword,” he said.
On one side of the sword, Bukralia said AI can foster, and even enhance, human creativity.
“If I go to an artist and say, ‘Draw my portrait but I don’t really know how I want it to look, so can you draw 50 different portraits and let me look at it?’ Well, that would not be easily possible,” he said. “But it is for apps like Lensa or for a generative AI. Seeing that can invoke new ideas for us.”
Bukralia reiterated the negative side Baumann has pointed out as well.
“A lot of these apps are using data from the internet. If it’s not behind a paywall, then it is easily able to grab all that data,” he said. “If artists have put their work on the internet, and if Lensa or other apps are using that data to train their artificial intelligence models, then that is a concern for some people because they are not getting compensated for their work.”
What Bukralia is more concerned about, however, is the privacy of users.
While the terms and conditions are laid out for users upon opening an app like Lensa, Bukralia’s doubtful that everybody takes the time to read it all, if any of it, before proceeding.
So users are often unaware of the consequences that come with providing their data to AI models.
“Are they storing data about your faces?” he asked. “If I give them my selfies, then how long are they keeping all that data? And the mathematical parameters they generate out of my photos, whether or not they would use those, that is a concern for some people, and I think that is a problem.”
Is there a solution?
For Bukralia, it’s simple. Knowledge is key.
The more people know about AI, he said, the more they’re able to make informed decisions regarding whether or not to use it themselves.
As for Baumann, she looks to the community, one that is vibrant and full of artists, for support.
“All people need to do, at the very least, to show the artists in their life that they respect their craft and that their labor is worth something, is to not use AI,” she said. “You’re also saving yourself from giving over your data to these companies, companies which you don’t know what their ultimate end goal is. So it’s good for the individual person, and it’s good for the artists around them.”
