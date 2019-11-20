Leo A. Hoffmann never got to see the behavioral health treatment center bearing his name, but people who knew him say he’d be proud it’s celebrating 40 years in southern Minnesota this year.
As a Brown County commissioner, Hoffmann was instrumental in advocating for a local resource for at-risk youth and their families. He died before the Leo A. Hoffmann Center’s opening in 1979.
His son, Jim Hoffmann of Springfield, recently joined other family in touring the center’s St. Peter residential facility. He came away thinking his father would’ve loved to see it.
“I’m sure he would be very happy that it’s keeping on going,” Jim Hoffmann said. “Some of these things you see they fall by the wayside, but this here has been good for the area.”
The center at 1715 Sheppard Drive admits boys between 11 and 18 years old who’ve have emotional, behavioral and/or sexual issues. Once a Brown and Nicollet county facility, it’s now a private nonprofit with 32 beds.
The organization also operates outpatient facilities known as Hoffmann Counseling Services in St. Peter and New Ulm. The latter is new, with a ribbon cutting set for Thursday.
Executive Director Gene Taylor, who has helmed the organization for 10 years after decades at a similar program in South Dakota, said he still finds satisfaction in the work when he hears success stories from boys who returned home. Therapists check in on the boys six months after they leave, which Taylor said helps the organization improve its services.
“I’m a firm believer that if you don’t listen to your stakeholders, you’re not going to be successful,” he said.
Each boy comes to the Leo A. Hoffmann Center with different needs, so their treatment varies. About 70% end up returning home. The other 30% could go on to additional programming or enter a group home if their mental health condition requires living under supervision.
The goal in both cases is to help the boys become more functional in their communities, whether it means resuming their schooling, finding jobs and/or living with family again. Taylor said home visits are built in to the programming, so the boys get to practice their developing social skills along the way.
“We really encourage the ability to have home visits so we can see they’re practicing the skills they’ve gained while here,” he said. “What you’re looking for when they leave is that the skills they learned here are actually showing.”
One-year stays are common for inpatient services, although the boys are sometimes referred to outpatient services within the first 30 days if further residential care isn’t deemed necessary. The boys who stay for treatment live in units, receive schooling on campus and participate in individual and group therapy.
Taylor said resources like the Leo A. Hoffmann Center are few and far between in Minnesota. Mille Lacs Academy in central Minnesota offers a similar program, while the state’s Red Wing juvenile correctional facility serves youth in the criminal justice system.
The resource scarcity leads to boys from all over Minnesota coming to St. Peter for residential treatment, though most are from southern Minnesota. It’s a drastic departure from what area counties were doing before the Leo A. Hoffmann Center opened.
Tom Henderson, who worked in Brown County Human Services for 46 years, said counties were sending adolescents with emotional problems to places like Albert Lea, Duluth and the Twin Cities metro before the Leo A. Hoffmann Center was around. He knew Hoffmann well, saying the late commissioner recognized the importance of having a closer resource in the late 1970s.
“He was the kind of county commissioner that related to human service needs,” he said. “He was a people person. He understood the need for kids with emotional problems.”
As a longtime human services director, Henderson said he felt a sense of assurance when boys from Brown County went to the Leo A. Hoffmann Center. Prior to it opening, social workers were seeing adolescents repeatedly getting in trouble, but it happened less once the program started.
“Our experience in Brown County is that when adolescents come back to the community, they’ve effectively been changed,” he said.
A belief in the boys’ capacity to change is part of the organization’s philosophy. If their behavior, attitudes and values were learned before they got to the Leo A. Hoffmann Center, the organization’s mission is to teach them more appropriate sexual and social behavior.
Taylor credited the center’s dedicated staff for achieving this mission — from longtime Business Manager Royce Wempen to Clinical Director Tom Kelly. He said the organization will continue to fill a need in southern Minnesota, as well as explore opportunities to further expand services.
