Cities and the state are gearing up for the wave of emerald ash borers marching across the state, killing one of the state's most prevalent trees.
North Mankato recently adopted a plan for removing ash trees on public property and figuring out ways to dispose of the infected wood when trees are cut down. So far, Nicollet and Blue Earth counties haven't been put under quarantine because the ash disease hasn't officially been found here. But the borers are certainly already here; there just hasn't been any infected trees yet reported. That will change soon as the bug already has been found in New Ulm and in other area counties.
With an estimated 1 billion ash trees in the state, lawmakers are starting to look at how they will fund the enormous costs to cities and counties in the years ahead as they cut down diseased trees and dispose of them in the proper way. (North Mankato alone has 1,650 ash trees just on boulevards, with the cost of removal and replanting them estimated at $825,000.)
In most cities in the southern half or two-thirds of the state, a third or more of all their trees are ash.
The problem shows the lessons that weren't learned after the state's last big tree killing period, when Dutch elm disease denuded boulevards, yards and parks of the big shade trees.
"Everybody went to ash trees after that," said Rich Peterson, who retired a few years ago after 47 years as North Mankato's public works director.
Peterson doesn't remember a lot of the details of Dutch elm disease, the worst of which ran from the late 1960s to early 1980s. "Everything was taken down. I think they burned them or gave them to people for firewood or they made good lumber."
An old Free Press clipping in a file at the Blue Earth County Historical Society said North Mankato did, in fact, burn the trees in a "burn lot" on the north end of Sherman Street, apparently about where the city's recycling center is now. The practice caused consternation from neighbors, according to the story.
A 1977 Free Press clipping said Mankato had already taken down hundreds and hundreds of elms in parks and on boulevards and was trying to decide if it would have to start cutting down the estimated 40,000 elms growing in ravines.
Mankato was burning its diseased elms in Sibley Park.
People here will in the coming years see and feel the effects of ash disease as maybe a third of all the big shade trees are taken off the streets, parks and landscape.
People may not appreciate or even much notice trees — until a lot of them are wiped out. The dismay of residents who lost so many majestic elms was widespread.
In Mankato, the biggest shock from Dutch elm disease came when the Lincoln Elm, a colossal and magnificent tree in Lincoln Park, came down. The tree was a landmark, named Mankato's bicentennial symbol when the nation turned 200 in 1976. Only when it was infested and cut down in 1980 did people learn the elm was 315 years old, sprouting in 1665.
A photo of the big elm was made into a limited edition print with 1,800 made and sold for some fundraiser after it fell.
The elm trees were massive, beautiful shade trees planted extensively on boulevards, parks, in people's yards and growing in the wild. The excessive planting of ash was done for the same reason — they're great, large shade trees with hard white wood that's good for firewood or making furniture.
Peterson said he believes cities and property owners have learned their lesson about over-planting one type of tree.
He's already cut down the three ash in his yard, knowing the disease is coming. And he has three more on his boulevard that will be taken.
"I'll plant some new ones this summer. But they won't all be the same kind."
