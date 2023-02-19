Waseca’s second annual kite festival wasn’t simply “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite,” as hundreds hit the ice and banks of Clear Lake, on the city’s east side.
Part of the 73rd Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival, the Great American Kites show thrilled young and old on Sunday. Craig Christensen, “80-plus,” he says, who followed the kite show from Clear Lake, Iowa, a day earlier, expressed the thrill of participating in the back-to-back winter celebrations.
“I’ve been into in-air toys since I was born,” Christensen says, joking to not confuse him with the 1967 Beatles tune. “But I’m known worldwide.”
Who’s to argue with a veteran who doubles as Santa throughout the Webster area. And a “Mr. Kite” mini-documentary by an Austin public television show in 2011 won statewide awards.
The Clear Lake, Iowa, show, known as the “Color the Wind Kite Festival,” is billed as the world’s largest, drawing as many as 25,000 to its community. Sean and Stephany Beaver, joined by son Joe, have turned the two-day journey into a successful business, based in Polo, Missouri.
“It’s been over 20 years (in the kite business),” Stephany said, in between a busy sale of colorful kites in the basement of the Boat House Grill & Bar, on the southern shores of Clear Lake in Waseca. “And he’s been flying kites since he was a little boy.”
Sean had little time to visit this time, running a bit behind with the official launch of massive kites on Sunday. Conditions didn’t boast the bright blue skies and high 40s of last year, but the 15-mph wind was again perfect for kite flying. And while the Clear Lake ice was slick, unlike last year’s slush, it was another great kite-flying day, he said.
Shelly Knutson and her daughter, Lila, 8, agreed. The rural Wasecans were stepping carefully on nearly 2 feet of ice on Clear Lake. Many on the Clear Lake ice Sunday were first-timers to the festival.
“All that rain really made it icy,” Shelly said. “I noticed a lot of people slipping and sliding.”
Brandi Schempf, of Waldorf, brought his 2-year-old daughter, Deslyn, to the kite festival and was impressed. She learned of the event on a Facebook post and decided to check it out.
“It’s so nice out, so I thought, ‘Why not?’” Brandi said.
The David and Emily Schroht family of Owatonna, along with their daughters Marlowe, 2½, and Anna, 1, also enjoyed the Waseca kite festival for the first time. But they were also pretty certain it would be a great show.
“Waseca always has nice parades and events,” Emily said.
The large crowds Sunday stretched well beyond the icy Clear Lake surface. Some looked out from the northern deck at the Boat House, which was packed throughout the five-hour event. Others parked at Faith Church or Clear Lake Park, both on its western side, to view the colorful kites twist in the mild winds.
Prior to last year’s inaugural kite show in Waseca, organizer Molly Kopischke brought in the Beavers’ Great American Kites in last-minute fashion. But the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival Association organizers knew then there’d be a repeat performance in 2023.
Ice cleats were recommended to handle the “glare ice,” organizers said. And while estimates are difficult due to the numerous spots participants watched and jumped on to Clear Lake, the festival’s Facebook page said “well over 1,000 people” were in attendance Sunday.
For Sean Beaver, the success of this growing kite festival in Waseca offers another assurance that his personal business journey’s got it right.
“Life’s not a dress rehearsal, man,” he likes to say. “You don’t get these days back, so you gotta finish your fun meter high.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.