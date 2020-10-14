NORTH MANKATO — A Level 3 sex offender who repeatedly raped a boy he was mentoring and spied on boys in a school bathroom is moving to rural North Mankato.
Daryl Hugo Lange, 49, will live in the area after he is released from prison next week. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office has not disclosed any more information about where he will reside.
Lange has been in prison for nearly 13 years after a jury found him guilty of felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County in 2008. In another case a jury found Lange guilty of gross misdemeanor interfering with the privacy of a minor.
Lange repeatedly sexually abused a boy who he was mentoring as part of the YMCA Big Brother program, according to The Free Press archives. He also repeatedly watched boys from a bathroom stall at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran School in Nicollet, where he worked as a custodian. Lange lived in North Mankato at the time.
Lange has been classified as a Level 3 predatory offender, which are considered the most likely to offend.
Law enforcement agencies notify the community at large when a Level 3 offender moves in. The Sheriff's Office will not hold a traditional notification meeting in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An informational video will instead be posted on the Nicollet County Facebook page at a later date.
Community members are invited to submit questions they'd like answered in the presentation by emailing por@co.nicollet.mn.us.
