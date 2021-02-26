MANKATO — A level three predatory offender is moving to Mankato.
A virtual meeting will be held Monday at 3 p.m. to inform the public about Dwayne Qutez Irving.
The meeting will be available on Zoom and at mankatomn.gov and is hosted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Qutez Irving was registered as a predatory offender after using threats and violence to hold a woman against her will and engage in sexual contact, according to a notification of release.
He has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.
According to the state Department of Corrections, Qutez Irving is currently being held in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault and will be released on March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.