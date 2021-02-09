MANKATO — A Level 3 sex offender is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in Mankato.
William Marcus Daniel Edwards, 30, of Owatonna, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A 13-year-old girl told authorities Edwards came to her Mankato residence Jan. 11 and picked her up, carried her and put her into his car. The girl said they stopped at a gas station and then stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex where Edwards forced her into the backseat and raped her.
Edwards initially denied being in Mankato that day, according to a court complaint. A Mankato police investigator found video surveillance footage of him with the girl at a Mankato gas station, the charges say.
Edwards then reportedly changed his story and admitted to being with the girl but denied sexually assaulting her.
Edwards, formerly of Lake Crystal, is registered as a Level 3 sex offender following two sexual assault convictions in 2013.
He raped two girls in Lake Crystal, those charges say. A 13-year-old girl said she met Edwards online and they went to a park where he drugged and raped her. A 12-year-old girl said she met Edwards at a post office and went with him to his apartment where he choked her until she lost consciousness while he sexually assaulted her.
Edwards was sentenced to three years in prison and is on parole.
