WASECA — A Level 3 predatory sex offender is moving to Waseca.
Kevin Johnson, 51, plans on living on the 600 block of 4th Ave. SE, authorities said.
Johnson has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known female children and adult females. Contacts included sexual touching. Johnson used force and manipulation to gain compliance, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
He was released from prison in 2015 and has served his sentence, is no longer on parole and is transitioning into the community, according to a notice posted by the Waseca Police Department on its Facebook page. Because of the pandemic, there will be no public notification meeting.
Law enforcement can't direct where he will reside or work.
Those classified as Level 3 predatory offenders are considered the most likely to offend.
People can go to "coms.doc.state.mn.us/PublicRegistrantSearch" and search "Waseca" in the “Search Level 3 Offenders” link to see the Department of Corrections flyer on Johnson.
