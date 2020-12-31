NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender is moving back to New Ulm.
Paul Andrew Alonzo, 29, moved to the 200 block of North Franklin Street on Thursday, according to an announcement from the New Ulm Police Department.
Alonzo has previously lived in the 600 block of the same street, moved to Sleepy Eye for a few months and is now returning to New Ulm.
No additional community notification meeting will be held.
Alonzo has two convictions in 2010 in Brown County for criminal sexual conduct involving minors, according to court records. He had sexual contact with two teenage girls whom he knew, and he recorded video of the contact.
He was released from prison in 2018 and is on intensive supervised release through mid-2023.
Level 3 offenders have been deemed the mostly likely to re-offend.
There are now two Level 3 offenders living in New Ulm, according to the state registry. Dino John Bastian, 49, lives in the 900 block of German Street South.
At one point earlier this year, there were four Level 3 offenders in New Ulm, but two of them currently are in the Brown County Jail — one for a probation violation and one pending a petition for civil commitment.
