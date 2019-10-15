The Free Press
WINNEBAGO — A Level 3 predatory offender with a sex crime and 13 robbery convictions is moving to Winnebago.
James Nicholas Dahlager, 38, is moving into the community upon his release from prison, the Winnebago Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.
A community notification meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Winnebago Municipal Center, 140 Main St. Local officers and representatives of the Minnesota Department of Corrections will provide information about Dahlager and the predatory offender registry program.
Dahlager was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a juvenile in 2000, according to court records.
In the summer of 2007 he went on a spree of armed convenience store robberies, including in St. Peter, Le Sueur and Gaylord, resulting in 13 convictions.
He currently is in prison for credit card fraud and possession of a stolen check charges filed last year. He stole the identity of a fellow resident of his halfway house in Marshall to take out fraudulent credit cards and stole another resident’s tax rebate check, according to a court complaint.
Department of Corrections records show Dahlager was released from the Stillwater prison on Tuesday and will be on supervised release through next July.
