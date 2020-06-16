MANKATO — Advocates in Mankato called this week’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on gay and transgender employment discrimination a major victory for civil rights.
Monday’s 6-3 decision makes it illegal for employers to fire workers based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote the majority opinion.
While Minnesota was the first state to outlaw employment discrimination against LGBT workers in 1993, this week’s decision extends those protections nationwide, said Jeni Kolstad, executive director of South Central Minnesota Pride.
“People are feeling validated,” she said. “They’re feeling like they can go to work and be safe and not have a fear of being fired for who they love or their gender identity.”
She’d like to see the ruling help build additional court cases against transgender discrimination in health care. Days before the Supreme Court’s decision, the Trump administration rolled back federal Department of Health and Human Services rules banning health care providers from denying care to transgender patients.
The administration also began restricting transgender people from enlisting in the military last year. Both efforts are likely to draw more lawsuits challenging their constitutionality now.
The Supreme Court’s decision had to do with whether a section in the 1964 Civil Rights Act that banned employment discrimination on the basis of sex applies to sexual orientation and gender identity. Six justices agreed it does, with Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joining their more left-leaning colleagues in the majority.
Natasha Frost, a lawyer and the owner at Wooden Spoon in Old Town Mankato, called it one of the most important Supreme Court decisions for the LGBT community, specifically for black transgender women.
“It has board protections for transgender and gay employees across the country, which is critical in order for them to work, live and thrive in our communities,” she said.
As a close follower of Supreme Court proceedings, she said Gorsuch’s reasoning fit his background as a strict constitutionalist. Conservative commentators have criticized Gorsuch's interpretation, although Trump has so far just said "we live" with the court's decision.
Like Kolstad, Frost also sees potential in applying Gorsuch’s reasoning to other federal cases related to education, housing and other issues.
“Hopefully this decision continues the dialogues of understanding how race, sexual orientation and gender identity are all really important conversations to have, and often at the same time,” she said.
Fellow Old Town business owner Jenn Melby-Kelley of the Coffee Hag let out a sigh of relief when she first heard about the decision. Much more work remains to protect transgender individuals in particular from discrimination, she said, but it felt great to see a positive outcome on the court.
“So many of our rights are being attacked right now,” she said. “This kind of victory doesn't negate all those things, but it’s OK to take this moment and be thankful.”
Melby-Kelley, who is also a Mankato council member, came out in the 1990s. She remembers being targeted by hate and knows people who’ve lost their jobs after they came out.
The court’s decision doesn’t mean LGBT people won’t face backlash for being themselves, she said. It should, however, give them more of a safety net when the backlash comes.
