MANKATO — A student’s online complaint about a Mankato apartment complex was an opinion protected by the First Amendment, according to a judge’s order dismissing a libel case.
A Blue Earth County District Court judge also threw out other civil claims against a Minnesota State University international student by the apartment owners.
The lawsuit was filed by the four owners of a group of apartments known as Live Active Apartments in 2017. A jury trial was scheduled to take place in October, but last month Judge Mark Betters approved a pretrial defense motion to dismiss the case.
The defendant, Sushil Manandhar, is now asking the judge to order the apartment building owners to reimburse him for his legal costs.
Manandhar and his attorney both declined to talk about the case because the plaintiffs could still appeal the decision. The attorney for the plaintiffs did not respond to a Free Press invitation to comment on the case.
Manandhar lived in an apartment with others in 2014 and 2015 without being approved by management, according to court documents. Manandhar, who is from Nepal and graduated from MSU in 2018, claimed a roommate told him he was named on the lease.
After Manandhar moved out, he posted on change.org — a website that allows anyone to post petitions. Manandhar accused Live Active of “poor and unethical management” and sought to “stop irrational system of overcharging renters.” The petition received over 500 online signatures.
Someone posted an abbreviated version of the petition on apartment doors; Manandhar maintains it was not him.
The lawsuit claimed Manandhar was a trespasser who made libelous claims that damaged the apartment complex’s reputation. The suit also made an “interference with prospective advantage” claim because Live Active lost a sponsorship opportunity at MSU.
Betters sided with the defense’s responses to the accusations.
Libel or opinion?
The petition contained only constitutionally protected statements of opinion, the defense argued and Betters concurred.
“Defendant’s statement are protected statements of opinion and not actionable,” Betters wrote in his ruling.
Even if Manandhar had made libelous statements about Live Active, the judge ruled the suit would need to be dismissed because Live Active Apartments is not a legal entity.
While the consortium of apartment buildings are marketed under the Live Active moniker, there is no such legal business.
“The defamation claim must be dismissed because no evidence has been produced to support the essential element that the statements pertained to plaintiffs,” Betters wrote.
Attorney Mark Anfinson, who was not involved in this case but is an expert in libel law, said libel cases involving posts on social media are becoming more common.
The protected opinion argument is a common defense, Anfinson said, but it’s far from a guaranteed successful defense. The line between fact and opinion is often not clear, he said, and comes down to a judge’s interpretation.
“It is a very broad gray area,” Anfinson said.
Other claims
In the interference with prospective advantage claim, the apartment owners blamed the petition for a lost marketing opportunity. Live Active reportedly was uninvited to sponsor a MSU luncheon for international students at which it hoped to attract new tenants.
The defense argued and Betters agreed that the plaintiff’s did not meet the legal threshold for interference with prospective advantage because Manandhar did not knowingly attempt to interfere with the sponsorship and the apartment owners could not name a customer they consequently lost.
On the trespassing claim, the defense and Betters noted that Manandhar was staying at the invitation of a lessee and had moved out before apartment management objected and issued a fine.
While the lease-holders might have violated the lease by allowing Manandhar to stay there, Betters ruled that Manandhar was not trespassing.
“Plaintiffs seek to hold defendant liable for a violation of the lease under the guise of a trespass action,” Betters wrote. “The law supports no such liability.”
