Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Areas of blowing snow. High 24F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers becoming a steadier snow overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.