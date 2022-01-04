NORTH MANKATO — City Administrator John Harrenstein named Library Director Katie Heintz as director of the new department of Culture, Recreation and Quality of Life.
The City Council Monday night voted 4-1 to create the new department, which will coordinate a variety of city events and activities at recreation facilities.
Heintz will also continue to serve as the director of the library.
“Over the past several years, the city of North Mankato has undertaken several projects and programs related to culture and recreation," Mayor Mark Dehen said in a statement. "As these programs developed and grew over time, it was clear to achieve the priorities of the North Mankato City Council, a new department needed to be formed.”
Harrenstein said Heintz is a proven leader. "In her role as Taylor Library director, she increased the number of programs offered by the department in response to changing preferences of the public and has served as our liaison to several community groups, including the Business on Belgrade Association.
"She has also taken the lead on our marketing efforts through the DNA (Darn Nice Area) campaign and did a terrific job overseeing the operation of the reconstructed swim facility."
The new department will oversee all operations and activities of the Taylor Library, the North Mankato Swim Facility, the Caswell Regional Sporting Complex, youth and adult sporting leagues, recreational programming, quality of life programming, and marketing efforts of the city.
"The city has ambitious goals related to culture, recreation, and quality of life directly related to my professional interests,” Heintz said.
Heintz will be supported by Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson and Neil Kaus, along with the aquatics coordinator Sandra Bromley and several assistant librarians.
“Creation of this department is the culmination of a lot of time and effort to promote North Mankato as a destination for the sports economy and tourism,” Tostenson said.
