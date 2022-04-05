St. Peter Public Library has lots of educational materials about what happened in Europe during the Holocaust. Later this spring, patrons also will have access to a wealth of information about how Americans reacted to the genocide.
A traveling exhibit sponsored by the American Library Association will open May 23 at the library. The 1,100-square-foot display is based on an educational exhibit shown in 2018 at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
“We are one of only 50 libraries in the country and the only one in Minnesota who gets to show the exhibit,” said Brenda McHugh, St. Peter Public Library’s supervisor.
“Americans and the Holocaust” examines our country’s response to refugees and war in the 1930s and 1940s as well as its citizens’ reactions to the state-sponsored persecution and murder of 6 million Jews by the Nazi regime between 1941-45.
The exhibit’s first stop was in December at a public library in Maine. Libraries in Alaska, Montana, Hawaii and Georgia are among the sites also chosen.
Neither McHugh or library associate Tosha Anderson are aware of Holocaust survivors who live or have lived in the St. Peter area. Both expressed their joy at being hosts to the exhibit; however, neither was certain why their workplace was picked as a display location.
Rebecca Erbelding, historian, archivist and curator for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, said in an email that application reviewers had noted St. Peter’s experience with past traveling exhibitions and the library’s strong list of partner organizations.
“The museum staff was pleased to receive applications from more than 250 libraries, all expressing how important this history and the themes of the exhibition would be for their communities,” Erbelding wrote.
“It was very difficult to narrow these applications down to the 50 libraries that would receive it. We looked at the creativity and strength of their program plans, the support for the exhibit within the community, and the reasons the library wanted to host the tour.
“Many libraries wrote of anti-Semitic actions within their communities or a general lack of knowledge about the Holocaust, and felt that the exhibit could bring people together for important conversations.”
Anderson said the exhibit’s panels, some with interactive screens, will be shipped to St. Peter sometime in May, along with special assembling instructions.
Several programs are slated in conjunction with the exhibit, including a movie series, a June 8 presentation about the Nuremburg Trials by historian Michael Ekers and a panel discussion focusing on the ideologies of hate.
The American Library Association frequently helps offer traveling exhibitions, said Sarah Ostman, deputy director of the association’s public programs office.
“We are currently involved with three traveling exhibits on various topics, and we have plans for a couple more in the works,” Ostman said in an email.
St. Peter Library’s staff also have other reasons to celebrate this spring. They have chosen “Connect With Your Library” as a theme throughout National Library Week April 3-9 as a way to highlight the variety of services available to patrons.
Technical resources, such as broadband and computers, author presentations and small displays of arts and crafts are offered as well as e-books, along with loans of traditional books, CDs and movies. The 20th anniversary of the community building where they work will be commemorated May 6.
In the weeks before the traveling exhibit opens, patrons are especially encouraged to check out the library’s Books in a Bag kits containing “The Diary of Anne Frank,” about a Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis in Amsterdam.
McHugh and Anderson hope the wealth of services their library offers influences visiting members of the public to become advocates, as well as patrons.
