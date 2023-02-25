MANKATO — Plan ahead.
That’s the advice from one who knows how captivating a new photo exhibit is, one which is on display at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato until March 1.
“Visitors planning on viewing the entire exhibit should plan on spending 30 to 60 minutes,” said Ann Hokanson, executive director of the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, a regional public library system that includes the Mankato library. “It is eye-catching and library visitors were stopping to look even as we installed it.”
The exhibit is called “TESTIFY: Americana from Slavery to Today” and showcases art and artifacts from the Diane and Alan Page Collection. The large-format photo display features a series of high-resolution photographs by photographer Josh Grubbs from the collection of former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and NFL Hall of Famer Alan Page and his family.
It is free and self-guided, and visitors are encouraged to bring a smartphone and headphones to access the audio narration, which is reached from a QR code on each panel.
“We each think about and experience race and racism through our own personal lives and experiences,” Hokanson stated in a press release about the exhibit. “We wanted to bring the traveling exhibit to our area to give people an opportunity to experience, in a way, parts of our past and to reflect on how that past impacts us today.
“Libraries bring all sorts of arts, cultural and historic programming to communities, and this exhibit is on a tough topic that is an important part of our past,” Hokanson said.
The Mankato library has hundreds of visitors a day. Not everyone will have time to view the whole exhibit, but “we hope it will be viewed at least in part by many of them,” she said.
After its debut stop in Mankato, the traveling gallery display will move to New Ulm, St. James, Winnebago and St. Peter, with other stops likely to be added.
The Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative sponsored the “TESTIFY” exhibit, using Arts and Cultural Heritage Funds, Hokanson said.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.