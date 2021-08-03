The Free Press
MANKATO — Blue Earth County License Center, 410 S. Fifth St., is back to operating at full capacity and has added new services that add convenience for residents.
A walk-up window has been installed on the exterior of the Government Center near Door B that allows the public to receive some services without having to enter the building. Window hours for license tab renewals and birth certificates are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments may be made, but not required, for assistance with driver’s licenses or state identification cards. To make an appointment, go to: blueearthcounty.fullslate.com.
The public may prepare for a visit by going to: blueearthcountymn.gov/323/License-Center. The website provides a list of services offered and details on what documents need to be presented for transactions.
Residents also may use a drop-box near Door B at the government center to deposit registration forms for tab renewals. The forms will be mailed back to applicants shortly after being processed.
For more information 304-4340.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.