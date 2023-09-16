In what seemed like a flash in August 2022, a 4-year-old Mankato girl went from playing with family and friends to needing emergency surgery on her skull.
Livia Mayberry, now 5, has recovered from the traumatic episode. Her hair grew back, she’s learning to ride her bicycle and recently started her pre-school year.
Her story shows both how no head injury should be taken lightly and the importance of emergency medical responses.
“If you question what’s going on, especially with head injuries, just go in and get checked out,” said Livia’s dad, John Mayberry. “Especially at that age, it’s not worth the risk.”
Livia’s ordeal started when John and Livia were shooting hoops at a neighbor’s house on Aug. 25 last year. They accidentally bumped into each other, causing her to hit her head on the pavement.
She seemed OK upon an initial assessment by family and friends. There was no blood and she never lost consciousness.
This is where head injury symptoms can be deceiving.
The signs, or lack thereof
Losing consciousness is a telltale sign of a serious head injury requiring immediate medical attention, said Dr. Manish Sharma of Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, who performed a craniotomy on Livia later that day. He likened it to when a laptop flickers then goes dark. Something is likely wrong with the circuitry when it happens, and it may be irreversible.
In about 1 in 100 head injuries, however, someone seems fine at first only to face grave risks afterward. It’s known as “talk and die syndrome,” Sharma said.
The phenomenon can occur as a hemorrhage caused by an initial impact gradually accumulates in the head.
As her family continued to assess Livia at home, they reached out to a nurse in the neighborhood. Livia wasn’t crying at the time, but the nurse told them another sign of a serious injury would be if she started feeling sick.
Within seconds of her saying it, Livia vomited. Her family rushed her to the Mayo hospital’s emergency room.
From there, emergency medicine Dr. Jason Planas alerted Sharma, a neurosurgeon, to the situation. They both had a bad feeling about Livia’s condition, Sharma said, and scans confirmed it.
Life at stake
Skull fractures from the fall caused bleeding outside the lining of her brain. Her head was like a pressure cooker, with permanent brain damage or death real possibilities without quick medical intervention to relieve the pressure.
Normally in these situations a pediatric patient would be transferred to Mayo Clinic for surgery in Rochester via helicopter or ambulance. Mayo in Mankato doesn’t have a pediatric intensive care unit, a different specialty than performing trauma surgery on adults.
Weather conditions grounded Mayo Ambulance’s helicopter fleet that day. Mayberry remembers it being so foggy that night that even his drive to Rochester later was perilous.
Sharma wasn’t sure Livia would survive an ambulance ride to Rochester, so he and the rest of the medical team decided to perform surgery in Mankato.
“We don’t normally do patients here,” he said. “But she could die on the way there in an ambulance.”
He recalls trying to explain all of these factors in a conversation with Livia’s parents about what was needed. Their response was along the lines of “Do what you need to do.”
“As a parent everything is running through your mind in those moments,” John said. “They’re the doctors so you go with what they think is best.”
Dr. David Stinson was the anesthesiologist on duty that day assisting Sharma on the surgery. He remembers talking to Livia’s mom about the situation and trying to stress how the little girl’s well-being was their utmost priority.
“With a 4-year-old there could be another 70 to 80 years of life at stake here,” he said. “ … To me this had profound gravity having grandchildren the same age.”
He realized the gravity of the situation himself when he saw how Sharma was reacting. Sharma doesn’t cry wolf, he said, and made clear how serious this was.
Sharma’s incision over the girl’s temple area relieved some of the compression on her brain. He then drilled holes around the fracture on the skull and elevated a segment, further relieving pressure.
“Once that happens, it alleviates the most pressing issue,” he said.
He sutured the skull segment back followed by another scan. When you decompress the skull, the brain can shift, risking more hemorrhages, and a scan helps detect them.
As this is happening, anesthesia and emergency crews were coordinating with ground ambulance crews to get her to Mayo in Rochester afterward for further observation in the pediatric ICU.
Her scan came back satisfactory, prompting ambulance crews to bring her to Rochester. Livia required no further surgery and was back in Mankato to get her sutures removed.
Profound relief
It’s been a long road of recovery since then, her father said, but her progression has been great. Livia is reaching the same milestones as so many other children.
Her blond hair is fully grown back and the only signs of the surgery are a faint scar on her temple. Her family and friends helped her through feelings of self-consciousness about her shaved head after the incident — John had his head shaved, too, in a show of solidarity.
Stinson recently saw Livia and her parents for the first time since Aug. 25, 2022. Compared to the “profound relief” he felt after the successful surgery, he felt similar levels of happiness at seeing how well Livia is doing now.
“Everyone, including parents, made the right decisions that day,” he said.
Livia’s parents thanked the medical team for saving her last year. Sharma handled the hardest part, Stinson said.
Sharma credited the entire team involved in her care from start to finish, saying it was incredible how many people helped.
“This was pediatric neurotrauma, a life and death situation,” he said. “When there’s a clear situation, we all come together and do our best.”
He sees the positive outcome as an educational opportunity about head injuries. They all require close monitoring afterward, especially for symptoms of lethargy, headaches, vomiting, nausea and seizures.
“No head injury can be so severe that you could be extremely pessimistic about the diagnosis,” he said. “But no head injury is so mild that you can ignore the potential for rapid deterioration.”
