MANKATO — Brad Reeves concurrently ran ambulance, taxi, towing, automotive repair and telephone answering services.
He also served on the boards of the Chamber of Commerce, United Way, YMCA and other Mankato area community organizations.
And he coached college hockey and was a leader of his church, all while rarely missing dinner with his wife and five children.
The 80-year-old retired Mankato businessman, civic leader and coach died Monday from Parkinson's disease. His life was celebrated Friday at the Mankato Golf Club, where he once served as a board member.
“His greatest joy was just giving back to community,” son Kent Reeves said.
Reeves brought his young family to Mankato in 1967 and he went to work for Kost Ambulance. The Minnetonka native and U.S. Marine Corps veteran had been working for an ambulance service in the Twin Cities. Reeves bought the company from Art Kost a few years later.
In those days private companies provided emergency medical transportation and ambulance attendants had little formal training, Reeves's children said.
And in at least the Mankato area, the “ambulance service” provided more than medical transportation. Kost Ambulance also was a tow truck service and did automotive repairs. For a few years it also had a taxi service.
There weren't enough ambulance calls at that time to keep an ambulance driver and a patient attendant busy, so employees were given other responsibilities.
“Everyone was cross-trained,” son John said. “You utilized the people that you had.”
They put on a pair of coveralls in between medical calls “to keep our ambulance uniform clean,” said Kent, who worked at Kost Ambulance along with John.
In 1971 Reeves also purchased Mankato Answering Service from Kost. Operators who dispatched ambulances and tow trucks also answered calls for other businesses who needed someone available 24-7.
Reeves wasn't a boss who stayed in his office, his children said.
“He missed holidays. He worked in snow storms,” daughter Mary Reeves said. “He was so hands-on. He did everything.”
Holley, the Reeves family matriarch, also worked at the business as office manager. The pair met in high school and married when they were just 17 years old. She died in 2017.
Kost Ambulance was sold in the 1980s to Gold Cross and EMTs with more training began providing mobile patient care.
The towing and auto repair portions of the business evolved into All American Towing, now owned by Kent. Mankato Answering Service is now called MAS Communications and owned by Mary. Both businesses are still located in the same Poplar Street building and employ other family members.
Brad Reeves leaves a legacy not just of entrepreneurship, but also of community service.
He had leadership roles in St. John's Episcopal Church, Minnesota Professional Towing, Mankato Elks Lodge 225, A.M. Exchange Club and other organizations.
“He never said no, probably to my mother's chagrin,” Kent said of his father's service.
Reeves also coached hockey at Mankato State University for six years and for many more years was a program booster.
Reeves played against MSU head coach Don Brose in high school.
“I met him when he literally ran me over,” Brose recalled of their first match-up.
Reeves was a backer at a time when the MSU hockey program did not have much support, Brose said. When Reeves learned the team did not even have a skate sharpener, he hit the streets and raised the money for one.
Brose eventually tapped Reeves to serve as an assistant coach. He had never coached before and had a lot to learn, but he “adapted very well,” Brose said.
Reeves took over as head coach for the 1983-84 season while Brose went abroad and the team went 16-14. Reeves continued as a booster and was inducted into the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003.
“He was a guy you wanted supporting you,” Brose said. “He went into everything with gusto.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.