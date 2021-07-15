ST. PETER — Howard Hermel built up his father's candy and tobacco truck business, loved flying, tinkering on old tractors and cars at his farm, traveling with his wife and visiting with his World War II buddies.
Most of all he loved people.
"I remember his work ethic and his willingness to just talk to anyone. He was the guy in St. Peter everybody knew and liked. He was a great mentor to me," said his grandson Blake, who now runs AH Hermel Co. in Mankato.
Hermel's daughter-in-law Darcy, married to David Hermel, remembers him fully enjoying life.
"He was a hard worker, like 14 hours a day, but he loved it. Howard was like the Energizer Bunny."
Hermel, 97, died Wednesday at his St. Peter home.
Hermel's father, Adolf, had a farm north of Swan Lake in Nicollet County that he sold in 1925, moving to St. Peter where he started the Hermel business.
He'd buy candies, chocolates and tobacco and put them on a truck and Adolf and his sons, Howard and Clifford, would drive to local grocery stores and sell them.
"It was like a modern-day Schwan's truck," Blake said.
"Adolf would pull Howard out of school to work. He was probably 12 years old."
Howard's sons, David and John, worked in and then ran the business. John died of cancer in 1986.
"In the late 1970s, we got into vending machines that we installed in businesses," said Blake, David's son.
In the '70s they moved the business from St. Peter, building on its current site on North Riverfront Drive. They now have 140 employees and additional locations in New Ulm, Minneapolis, and Spirit Lake and Forest City in Iowa. They also purchased the Red Feather janitorial supply business in downtown Mankato.
"We've been growing and got into food distribution, hamburgers and things for taverns and restaurants, and more recently we got into ATM cash machines. We're always looking for the next thing to do to keep things growing," Blake said.
Darcy said that when Howard retired from the business more than 20 years ago, the family wondered how the hard-working man would handle it.
"But he got into farming and flying and the old tractors and cars. He lived fully right up to his last months," Darcy said.
Howard bought a farm near Gaylord when he was in his 70s and added another and more land after. While he rented out much of the land, he loved the farm life and working on old tractors. "He went out there every day," Darcy said.
Besides work and his farm, Howard enjoyed summer fishing trips with his family, flying his plane, traveling with his wife, Myra, who died in 2013, and spending winters in an apartment in Naples, Florida.
The last man
Hermel reported for duty in the Army Air Forces on June 1, 1943, serving as a gunner on a B-17 in the 381st Bomb Group. He spent nearly a year based in England flying into Germany to bomb targets.
He married Myra, his high school sweetheart who had been writing him letters during his service, soon after he returned in 1945.
When he got out of the service, Howard took advantage of a military program that allowed him to get his pilot's license.
"He flew for fun and travel," grandson Blake said. "He'd fly to Alaska with a load of products and sell them. He flew small single-engine planes but flew over the North Atlantic in the late '70s, the Dominican Republic, all over Mexico. He had a real sense of adventure."
His passion for flying was passed down, with his son David becoming a helicopter pilot and Blake working for a time as an airline pilot. "My sister is in flight training, so we all caught the aviation bug," Blake said.
Howard was proud of his military service and deeply involved in the St. Peter Legion.
Blake remembers Howard telling stories of seeing a German Messerschmitt late in the war, the first operational jet fighter created.
"He saw the first fighter jet the Germans came up with and talked about how frightened everyone was when it flew by them," Blake said.
In 2017 Howard Hermel and Leroy “Jim” Miller opened a 44-year-old bottle of bourbon that had sat on a shelf at the St. Peter American Legion Post 37 since the first St. Peter World War II Last Man's Club banquet in 1973. They toasted to 68 lost comrades.
Miller died in 2018, leaving Hermel as the last man in the local Last Man's Club.
