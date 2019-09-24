MANKATO — Wayne Sandee practiced what he preached.
A devoutly religious man who helped form the social work department at Minnesota State University he was the consummate volunteer and a founding member of a number of social service organizations that are today household names in the region, including MVAC and ECHO Food Shelf.
“He was committed to assisting poorer people, people who had basic needs. I think it came from his religious background,” said Kay VanBuskirk, who was hired by Sandee at MSU.
Sandee died Sept. 16 at the age of 83.
Sandee was born in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin, and married Carol Dirkse in 1956. He served in the Army from 1958-1960 before earning his master’s degree from the University of Denver. He was a professor for 25 years.
VanBuskirk had just moved to Mankato in 1974 with years of experience as a social worker. “I contacted Wayne to see if I could talk to him about opportunities in the area. At the end of our meeting he said, ‘We have a grant and your qualifications fit perfectly if you’re interested.’ It started my 20-year career there,” she said.
She said Sandee made sure the social work program, then inside the sociology department, was up to date and led its expansion until he helped it to become a department of its own.
“He was the most even-tempered, easy-to-get-along with man I ever met in my life. He was just a delight to work with. I think he had the respect of everyone,” VanBuskirk said.
Barbara Keating, who also worked with Sandee when she taught in the sociology department, said his personality led people to want to work with him on any project.
“He was so kind and so helpful and even-keeled,” Keating said. “He was very kind and gracious and did a lot of volunteer work.”
Sandee was a charter member of the Minnesota Valley Action Council, co-creator of the Mankato Area Coalition for Affordable Housing, founding member of PACT Ministries and helped start the ECHO Food Shelf. He was deeply involved in Crossview Covenant Church. An avid traveler, he visited all 50 states.
Bill Fitzsimmons, who was with MVAC from 1970, just after it was founded, to 1996, including 16 years as executive director. He called Sandee “a silent giant” who knew how to establish and grow programs that would help the less fortunate.
“He was a gentle person, but he really knew what should be happening in the area for programs like Head Start and weatherization and food programs for seniors, Fitzsimmons said of some of the programs MVAC still oversees.
He said many of Sandee’s students also volunteered at and became employees of MVAC.
“His manner and his thought process was great. He was the chair of many of the committees in the social areas like Head Start,” Fitzsimmons said.
In 2009 Sandee was honored with the Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award, a statewide competition run by the Minnesota Board on Aging.
“I can’t think of a reason why not to do it,” he told The Free Press at the time about his volunteerism.
At the time, at age 73, Sandee spent 25 to 30 hours a week in his volunteer roles, which included regular visits to dependent adults, delivering meals to shut-ins and elderly residents, and working in the Neighborhood Thrift Store, which he helped create and develop.
When the store receives donated bakery products from local supermarkets four times a week, Sandee and his wife helped pick them up and get them to thrift store customers.
Sandee is survived by his wife and four daughters, Lynn Ruhl, Cheryl Blackford, Debra Herman and Carla Olson.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. today at Crossview Covenant Church.
