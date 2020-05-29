MANKATO — When someone asked Dr. Mark Peterson how he was doing, he’d often respond with a, “Perfect, how are you?”
He wasn’t really always feeling perfect, especially while dealing with cancer in his later years, but he wouldn’t want his family and friends to dwell on his condition.
This selflessness surely suited him well during a long career in medicine as an OB-GYN at Mankato Clinic, where he delivered countless babies, performed numerous surgeries, and didn’t hesitate to spring out of bed in the middle of the night to help a patient.
The beloved doctor, husband, father and grandfather died May 21 in Mankato at age 67.
His wife and daughters say they look forward to sharing memories of him with his friends once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
“We’ll wait as long as it takes until everybody can celebrate his life,” said his wife of 46 years, Eileen.
For now, the outpouring of messages online are comforting the family through the grieving process.
“All the stories about my dad, I love those,” said daughter, Amy Otto. “It has helped a lot.”
Eileen and Mark, who was known as “Doc,” met when she was a student nurse and he was an orderly at St. Paul Ramsey Hospital. Their four-plus decades together led to four daughters, Patsy King, Amy, Molly Burger and Allison Peterson, and 10 grandchildren.
With four daughters at home, when he delivered a baby girl it was known as a “Peterson special.” He’d also tell patients, “Good job, kid,” after they had their baby, Amy said.
Dr. Mark Taylor, who worked with Peterson for 25 years, said his old colleague’s death is a huge loss for Mankato Clinic and the medical community. Taylor called Peterson a good friend who went above and beyond for his patients.
Peterson was like a huge teddy bear with a big voice, laugh and personality, Taylor said.
“Usually he was laughing about something,” he said. “His patients adored him.”
The two were friends as well as colleagues. They lived a couple houses down from each other, and Taylor delivered some of Peterson’s grandchildren.
Peterson was above all else a devoted family man, Taylor said. His pride in his daughters knew no bounds.
His daughters said that pride carried through to his sons-in-law and grandkids. The family would often gather for Sunday pool days at Peterson’s house, where the grandfather would hop in the pool with the grandkids.
Molly, who became a nurse, remembers how great of a teacher her dad was. Once when Peterson’s assistant wasn’t available, she accompanied him to a surgery for the first time.
She was shaking with nervousness, but he just kept telling her “you got this.” The confidence was reassuring, Molly said.
“He basically molded me into the nurse I am today,” she said.
The guy could fix just about anything, too. Whether a problem required tools or thoughtful words, the family knew who to call.
“He just alway had that dad advice no matter what,” Patsy said. “You could call him when you were happy; you could call him when you were sad.”
When he wasn’t caring for patients or doting on his family, you might find him at Charley’s restaurant, on a golf course or watching hockey. He’d be recognizable in his Greg Norman golf hat.
Or he might be in Hawaii, which was like a second home for the family. He and Eileen celebrated 25 anniversaries on the islands.
Peterson’s cancer diagnosis five years ago forced him away from the job he loved. So he and his family raised money as part of a “Team Doc” to donate to the clinic’s oncology department.
He was still an avid golfer in retirement, and still spent as much time as he could with family. The pandemic made visits difficult in recent months, but the family came together again once he went into hospice about two weeks before his death.
On his last day, Eileen turned Hawaiian music on knowing it always relaxed him. Then Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” came on, a song the couple knew well from their anniversaries.
“We always danced to that song and I ran in and grabbed the necklace he gave me in Hawaii this year for our anniversary,” Eileen said. “In two minutes, he was gone. It was like we had our last dance.”
